Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in Mastercard by 94.6% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day moving average is $287.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

