Maureen O. Helmer Sells 115,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 10,430,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,850,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Plug Power by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

