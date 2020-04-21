Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Maven Income & Growth VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Tuesday. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.60 ($0.61). The company has a market cap of $39.06 million and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.53.
Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
