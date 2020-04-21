MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

MKC traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $156.12. 556,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,521. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

