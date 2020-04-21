MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 556,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,521. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.