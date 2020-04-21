Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,991. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

