MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 12.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) traded down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.88, 1,269,603 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,433,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $967.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

