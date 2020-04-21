Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.54. 4,729,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.