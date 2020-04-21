Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $101.54. 4,729,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

