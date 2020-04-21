Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

