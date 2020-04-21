Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $101.54. 4,729,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.