Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Billion

Brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.06 billion to $53.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,140,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

