Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

MRK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,140,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

