Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Cut by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. 17,055,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

