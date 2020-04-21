Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.10. 11,140,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

