Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 965,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 322,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

