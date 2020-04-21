Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 210 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. 6,363,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

