Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Shares of BKNG traded down $69.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,342.22. 652,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,399. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,403.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,823.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.