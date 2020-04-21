Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,880 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $107,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,322 shares of company stock worth $4,120,829. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

VEEV traded down $8.16 on Tuesday, reaching $176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $148.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

