Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.30 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.01 ($12.81).

B4B3 stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €8.52 ($9.91). 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a fifty-two week high of €14.50 ($16.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.97.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

