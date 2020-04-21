Metronome Price Reaches $0.35 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Metronome has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $35,606.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00005139 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $20.33, $33.94 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.02686873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00220102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,916,170 coins and its circulating supply is 10,439,496 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

