MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Buy Rating at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities restated their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGM. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.53. 24,010,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,389,650. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

