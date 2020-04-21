M&G’s (MNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 202 ($2.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. M&G currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 253.40 ($3.33).

Shares of LON MNG traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 128.35 ($1.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,138,189 shares. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of £113.95 ($149.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37). Also, insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

