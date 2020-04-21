Michael Monier Davies Sells 30,000 Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$176,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,720 shares in the company, valued at C$385,697.54.

Shares of TSE:GCM traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 351,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.43. The company has a market cap of $352.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Gran Colombia Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$6.49 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

