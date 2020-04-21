Michael P. Spears Sells 1,449 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PODD traded up $4.64 on Monday, reaching $203.98. The stock had a trading volume of 517,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.