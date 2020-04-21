Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.18. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 4,300,826 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

The firm has a market cap of $292.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

