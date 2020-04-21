MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $283.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

