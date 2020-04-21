Mizuho Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 84,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,903. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

