Moller Financial Services Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.