Moller Financial Services Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. 1,583,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

