Moller Financial Services Has $11.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

