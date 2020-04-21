Moller Financial Services Has $15.73 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.1% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

