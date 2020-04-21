Moller Financial Services Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,541,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

