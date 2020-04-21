Moller Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after buying an additional 837,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,379,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.