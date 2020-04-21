Moller Financial Services Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,256. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

