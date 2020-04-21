Moller Financial Services Sells 573 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moller Financial Services cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.60. 36,553,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,738,758. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

