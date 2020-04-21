Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO traded down $11.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.26. 807,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,113. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

