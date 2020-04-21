Morgan Stanley Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $17.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 200,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,831. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,939,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BOX by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 789,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 5,646.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 649,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after buying an additional 403,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.