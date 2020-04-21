Morgan Stanley Cuts Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $62.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,528. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.