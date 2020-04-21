Morgan Stanley Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of USB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 10,341,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

