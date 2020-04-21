Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo Purchases 19,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $120,758.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 16,569,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,016. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

