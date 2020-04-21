Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.92. 9,989,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,758.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.