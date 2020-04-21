Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,989,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $120,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,692,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.