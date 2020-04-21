Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

