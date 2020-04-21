Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 285,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

