Morgan Stanley Trims Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Target Price to $2.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 889,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $141.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.