Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $10.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,854,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,075,602. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

