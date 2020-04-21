Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,731 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

