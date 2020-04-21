Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,997 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,216,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

