Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,261.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.99. The company has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

